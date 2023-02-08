Brokerages Set BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Target Price at $121.00

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXC opened at $91.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.66. BlueLinx has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $100.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

