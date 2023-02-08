GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $61.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $686,403 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

GMS Trading Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after buying an additional 163,593 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GMS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,041,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GMS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,453,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. GMS has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.46. GMS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 9 EPS for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

