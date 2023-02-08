goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Lowered to C$180.00 at TD Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSY. Raymond James reduced their target price on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC set a C$180.00 target price on goeasy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark reduced their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$175.00 target price on goeasy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at C$129.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$116.60. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$95.00 and a 12-month high of C$170.60. The company has a current ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.78 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$262.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that goeasy will post 14.4000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

