ATB Capital Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$55.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.38.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$23.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$17.27 and a 1-year high of C$42.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.40.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

