Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$36.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NBLY. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$22.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$996.04 million and a PE ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.21. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$18.70 and a 52 week high of C$33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$307,608.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114.85.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

