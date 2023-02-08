Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$1.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price target on Taseko Mines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.68.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$2.25 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48.

Insider Activity at Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Company Profile

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$117,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,012,803.76.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.