Scotiabank Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$49.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.4 %

Northland Power stock opened at C$33.99 on Monday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$33.59 and a 52 week high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.09.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$555.85 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

