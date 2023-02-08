TD Securities Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NPI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$33.99 on Monday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$33.59 and a twelve month high of C$47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$555.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

