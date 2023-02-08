Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $29.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 376,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,556,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,068,000 after purchasing an additional 233,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

