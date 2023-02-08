CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CyberAgent in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for CyberAgent’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Shares of CyberAgent stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

