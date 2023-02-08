Brokerages Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target at $4.90

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRDY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,943,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 132,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $310,159.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,457,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,469,752.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nerdy Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nerdy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.15 million, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Nerdy had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. The business had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.