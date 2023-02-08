RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $32.60 Per Share (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $32.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $31.00. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $22.57 per share.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

RNR stock opened at $215.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $216.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

