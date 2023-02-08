Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group currently has C$75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$64.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCI.B. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a focus stock rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.40.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$65.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$63.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.79. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.53 and a 52-week high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of C$32.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.