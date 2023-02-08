Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $61.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Stephens cut their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

NYSE:TREX opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $94.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

