Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $61.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Stephens cut their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Trex Stock Performance
NYSE:TREX opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $94.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trex Company Profile
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
