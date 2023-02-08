Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $58.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $2,401,282.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $2,507,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,285 shares of company stock worth $23,263,976. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 513,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

