DA Davidson Weighs in on Modine Manufacturing’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

