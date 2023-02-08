FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Issued By KeyCorp

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schneider National in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.62.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $697,840. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

See Also

