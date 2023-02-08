Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$402.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.38 million.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 0.3 %

AFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.63.

TSE:AFN opened at C$53.41 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$28.80 and a 12 month high of C$54.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.