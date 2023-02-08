B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.15%.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

UTI opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $249.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 63,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $398,711.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 296,531 shares of company stock worth $1,880,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.