B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.15%.
UTI opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $249.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 63,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $398,711.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 296,531 shares of company stock worth $1,880,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.
