Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.66.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

