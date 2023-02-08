CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.86.

CNX Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE CNX opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

