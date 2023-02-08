Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
SPLP stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $960.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $425.67 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
