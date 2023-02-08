Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

SPLP stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $960.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $425.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Steel Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

