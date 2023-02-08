Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also commented on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.44.
Robert Half International Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47.
Insider Transactions at Robert Half International
In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Robert Half International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
