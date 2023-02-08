Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.