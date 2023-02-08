NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NL stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $353.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.89. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in NL Industries by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 68.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.