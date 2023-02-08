Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

FSS has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSS opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 706,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.