Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

NYSE AWH opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.89.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

