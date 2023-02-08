Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

UUU stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.