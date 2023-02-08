The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LGL opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Featured Stories

