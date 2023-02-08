GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.80.
About GEE Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.