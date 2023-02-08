Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE IDN opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

