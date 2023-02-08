Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GPL opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $5.10.
About Great Panther Mining
