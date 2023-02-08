TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $76.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE TRU opened at $71.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

About TransUnion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

