Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,912.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 94,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

