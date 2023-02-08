StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insignia Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ISIG stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 52.11% and a return on equity of 171.30%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth $133,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

