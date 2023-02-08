Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,249.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,249.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,622 shares of company stock valued at $184,488. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after buying an additional 47,965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

