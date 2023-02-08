Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Quotient Stock Performance
Shares of QTNT opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. Quotient has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $980,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32.
Insider Transactions at Quotient
In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient
Quotient Company Profile
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quotient (QTNT)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.