Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Quotient Stock Performance

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. Quotient has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $980,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Transactions at Quotient

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

Quotient Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,184 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter worth about $343,000.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

