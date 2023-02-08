Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $203.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $188.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.16 and its 200 day moving average is $163.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,071 shares of company stock worth $7,360,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

