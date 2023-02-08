Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $185.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

TT stock opened at $180.45 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.16 and its 200-day moving average is $163.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,071 shares of company stock worth $7,360,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after buying an additional 755,849 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

