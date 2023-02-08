Oppenheimer Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $142.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

NYSE ZBH opened at $130.94 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after buying an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after purchasing an additional 683,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

