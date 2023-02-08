Oppenheimer Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

WMT opened at $140.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

