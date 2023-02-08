Robert W. Baird Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $130.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.