Piper Sandler Increases Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $37.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s current price.

PDCO has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after buying an additional 91,198 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 38.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3,978.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

