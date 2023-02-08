SolarWinds (SWI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds Stock Up 1.6 %

SolarWinds stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

