Flux Power (FLUX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Flux Power to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Flux Power Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of FLUX opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.13.
Flux Power Company Profile
Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.
