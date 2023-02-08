Yellow (YELL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Yellow to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
YELL opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. Yellow has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $11.15.
Several research firms have commented on YELL. Stephens lowered their price target on Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Vertical Research lowered Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.
