Yellow (YELL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Yellow to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yellow Price Performance

YELL opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. Yellow has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Get Yellow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on YELL. Stephens lowered their price target on Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Vertical Research lowered Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yellow

Yellow Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Yellow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.