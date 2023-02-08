WEX (WEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEX Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $189.26 on Wednesday. WEX has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.05. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 111.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 51.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

