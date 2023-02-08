Financial Contrast: Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) versus Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Kuke Music has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -13.90% 0.90% 0.75% Youdao -16.18% N/A -38.33%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $280.96 million 0.06 -$9.23 million ($0.21) -2.57 Youdao $630.16 million 1.38 -$156.24 million ($0.91) -7.59

This table compares Kuke Music and Youdao’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kuke Music has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuke Music, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Kuke Music shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Youdao shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kuke Music and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A Youdao 0 0 3 0 3.00

Youdao has a consensus price target of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 28.80%. Given Youdao’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Summary

Kuke Music beats Youdao on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music

(Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services; and sale of musical instruments. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had 802 institutional subscribers, including 477 universities and music conservatories, as well as 325 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Youdao

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.