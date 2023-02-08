Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) vs. Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) and Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologic Management Systems has a beta of 4.37, meaning that its stock price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Prologic Management Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise $28.50 billion 0.73 $868.00 million $0.66 24.59 Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Prologic Management Systems.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Prologic Management Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 5 5 0 2.25 Prologic Management Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Prologic Management Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Prologic Management Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3.05% 4.26% 1.52% Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Prologic Management Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The Compute segment includes both general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload optimized servers to offer the best performance and value for demanding applications. The HPC & AI segment offers standard and custom hardware and software solutions designed to support specific use cases. The Storage segment provides workload optimized storage product and service offerings, which include an intelligent hyperconverged infrastructure with HPE Nimble Storage dHCI and HPE SimpliVity. The Intelligent Edge segment offers wired and wireless local area network, campus and data center switching, software-defined wide-area-network, network security, and associated services to enable secure connectivity for businesses of any size. The Financial Services segment provides flexible investment solutio

About Prologic Management Systems

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Prior to February 2004, the company provided systems integration services, technology products, and related services. Prologic Management Systems was co-founded by James M. Heim in 1984. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

