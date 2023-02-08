Head to Head Review: Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) versus Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sunrise New Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Gravity 13.08% 18.09% 13.86%

Volatility and Risk

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $7.41 million 16.11 -$8.40 million N/A N/A Gravity $361.55 million 0.92 $59.35 million $5.65 8.45

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Gravity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunrise New Energy and Gravity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gravity beats Sunrise New Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Rating)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Gravity

(Get Rating)

Gravity Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business. The Online Game Development Business focuses on developing and servicing competitive games with various genres and unique features such as Ragnarok Online II, Requiem online, and Pucca Racing. The Game Publishing Business seeks to expand its business into publishing, music, merchandising, and animation. The Mobile Game Business develops mobile games based on Ragnarok Online and offers role-playing games, shooting, puzzle, and sports genres in its mobile game collection. The Multi Platform Business offers online and mobile games, and is currently in the process of developing Ragnarok DS, PSP, and XBOX 360 Live PSN. The One Source Multi Use Business invests continually to improve the quality of the game industry. The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)Business covers network games based on IPTV, imbedded games based on STB, and new game services

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.