Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) vs. TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Critical Review

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.
Volatility and Risk
Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Airspan Networks and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Airspan Networks
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|TROOPS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Airspan Networks and TROOPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Airspan Networks
|$175.98 million
|0.58
|-$71.91 million
|($1.29)
|-1.06
|TROOPS
|$4.32 million
|70.72
|-$8.41 million
|N/A
|N/A
TROOPS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airspan Networks.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TROOPS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Airspan Networks and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Airspan Networks
|-53.23%
|N/A
|-58.23%
|TROOPS
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
About Airspan Networks
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.
About TROOPS
TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
