Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) vs. TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Critical Review

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Airspan Networks and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Airspan Networks currently has a consensus target price of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 258.88%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than TROOPS.

This table compares Airspan Networks and TROOPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $175.98 million 0.58 -$71.91 million ($1.29) -1.06 TROOPS $4.32 million 70.72 -$8.41 million N/A N/A

TROOPS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airspan Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TROOPS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -53.23% N/A -58.23% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

About Airspan Networks

(Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About TROOPS

(Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.